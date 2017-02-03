East Penn Press

Friday, February 3, 2017
PRESS PHOTOS BY APRIL PETERSONThe East Penn Chamber of Commerce, Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and the 21st Century Chamber Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce host the panel discussion “The Opioid Epidemic and What You Need to Know” at Brookside Country Club, Lower Macungie Township. Jan. 18. ABOVE: Panelists, from left, J. Layne Turner, of Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Administration

OPIOIDS IN THE WORKPLACE

By APRIL PETERSON in Local News

Gregory Grey started using drugs as a teen.

In candid remarks as a panelist at a program on drug use in the workplace, hosted by the East Penn Chamber of Commerce, Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and the 21st Century Chamber Greater...

Read More

Focus

Sports

Free Edition

Most Viewed

Past Editions

Community Calendar

SMTWTFS
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 