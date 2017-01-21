East Penn Press

EAST PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT

By DEBBIE GALBRAITH in School

In the superintendent’s message at the Jan. 9 meeting of the East Penn School District board of directors, Dr. Michael Schilder addressed recent racial issues within the district.

On Dec. 12, 2016, the East Penn School District’s...

PRESS PHOTO BY KEVIN JONESJunior council member Valeria Cordner and her father Macungie Mayor Gary Cordner confer at the Jan. 2 Macungie Borough Council meeting.

MACUNGIE BOROUGH COUNCIL

By KEVIN JONES in Local News

The Jan. 3 meeting of the Macungie Borough Council began with new junior council member Valeria Cordner taking her oath of office.

Cordner, whose father is Macungie Mayor Gary Cordner, is currently a senior at Allentown Central Catholic...

