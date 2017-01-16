East Penn Press

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
By SHARON SCHRANTZ in Local News
At the Jan. 5 Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners meeting, there was standing room only in both the regular meeting room and the overflow room. Residents from one of the oldest Lower Macungie Township communities, Shepherd Hills,...
Teamwork, cooperation by fire crews from five counties lauded in three-alarm greenhouse fire
By JIM MARSH in Local News
Teamwork and cooperation among fire crews from five counties were credited with stopping a million-dollar fire from being even more devastating as flames overnight Jan. 3 into Jan. 4, destroyed a large portion of the shipping and prep area at the...
Emmaus grad plans special proposal
By STEPHANIE RAPHUN in School
New Year’s Day was definitely one for the history books for 2015 Emmaus High School graduate sweethearts Brianna Kahler and Dylon Kelly.
After dating for two and a half years, Kelly thought it was time to ask for her hand in marriage. And...
