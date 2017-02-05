East Penn Press

‘Schools that Teach’ tour stops in East Penn
By BEVERLY SPRINGER in School
As part of his “Schools that Teach” tour, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera met with administrators and student representatives of the East Penn School District Jan. 23 to discuss Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to replace the current...
OPIOIDS IN THE WORKPLACE
By APRIL PETERSON in Local News
Gregory Grey started using drugs as a teen.
In candid remarks as a panelist at a program on drug use in the workplace, hosted by the East Penn Chamber of Commerce, Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and the 21st Century Chamber Greater...
Emmaus VFW suspended by headquarters
By DEBBIE GALBRAITH in Local News
A sign on the door of the Emmaus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 316 Main St., Emmaus, states it has closed its doors.
“This Post has been placed under suspension by the PA VFW Headquarters and is closed until further notice.”
...
-
ALBURTIS BOROUGH COUNCIL
By KEVIN JONES in Local News
-
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
By The Press in Local News
-
EAST PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT Board moves ahead with plans for full-day kindergarten
By DAVID HITTINGER in Local News
Focus
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
25
|
26
|
27
|
28